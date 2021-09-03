Joseph W. Thompson, Jr., age 74, of Newport, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Thompson, mother, Martha Lucille Grantham Thompson, brothers, Joe Tyner and Larry Thompson and great-grandson, Liam Fields.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Thompson, daughter, Kimberly Wells, grandchildren, Kristin Nunn, Brandy Johnson and Brittany Fields, sisters, Janice Brock and Peggy Hull, seven great-grandchildren, several step-children and step-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank VA Home Based Primary Care, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, SCHAS and the wonderful Caregivers, neighbors and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Swann officiating.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.