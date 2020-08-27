Delmas Gilbert, 81, of Marshall, NC, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Elderberry Health Care.
Delmas was born and raised in Shelton Laurel.
He was an avid hunter, sportsman, and most known for his family business, Gilbert’s Grocery, in the Shelton Laurel Community.
He spent most of his early years both playing and watching his sons play softball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Audley and Devona Gilbert.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Gilbert of Marshall, NC, son and daughter in-law, Ricky and Brenda Gilbert of Newport, TN, son Daren Gilbert of Marshall, NC, granddaughter, Amber and her husband Ryan Henderson of Crestview, FL.
Amber had always been the apple of his eye. He always lit up with the mention of her name or a video chat.
Per Delmas’ request, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elderberry Health Care for the kindness, care and compassion they gave Delmas.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.