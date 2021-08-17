Mr. Charles Parton, age 78 of Del Rio, passed away Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at Newport Convalescent Center.
He was preceded in death by his son Charles Parton, Jr.; parents John S. Parton and Maggie Swanger Parton; infant sister Wilma Parton and sister Betty Willis.
Survivors include his wife Pearl Parton of the home; children Linda (Jerry) Ramsey of Asheville, Joyce (Terry) Lawson of Hot Springs; grandchildren Travis (Heather) Ramsey of Asheville, North Carolina and Corey (Rebecca) Lawson of Raeford, North Carolina; great granddaughters Peyton Ramsey of Asheville, North Carolina, Dalila Coates of Raeford, North Carolina and sister Brenda (Ricky) Gilbert of Newport.
Family and friends will meet at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021 at Clark Cemetery (Deep Gap) for the 11:30 a.m. graveside service with Pastor Jerry Warren officiating.
