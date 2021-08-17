Mr. Charles Parton

Mr. Charles Parton, age 78 of Del Rio, passed away Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at Newport Convalescent Center.

He was preceded in death by his son Charles Parton, Jr.; parents John S. Parton and Maggie Swanger Parton; infant sister Wilma Parton and sister Betty Willis.

Survivors include his wife Pearl Parton of the home; children Linda (Jerry) Ramsey of Asheville, Joyce (Terry) Lawson of Hot Springs; grandchildren Travis (Heather) Ramsey of Asheville, North Carolina and Corey (Rebecca) Lawson of Raeford, North Carolina; great granddaughters Peyton Ramsey of Asheville, North Carolina, Dalila Coates of Raeford, North Carolina and sister Brenda (Ricky) Gilbert of Newport.

Family and friends will meet at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021 at Clark Cemetery (Deep Gap) for the 11:30 a.m. graveside service with Pastor Jerry Warren officiating.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.

