Janice White, age 80 of Point Pleasant, passed away suddenly at her home the morning of September 21, 2021.
She was a homemaker and a caregiver to her disabled son her entire life.
She and her husband Peanut parented two children, Melody White Walker of Point Pleasant and Kenneth Farrell White (deceased) of the home.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Peanut, son Farrell, several brothers, sisters and parents.
The last few years of her life Janice dedicated herself to her great-grandchildren, “GG” to them.
She looked forward to cooking their breakfast almost daily and outings to town with her granddaughter Alana.
She leaves behind a family who will greatly miss her.
Survivors include; her daughter Melody Walker, granddaughters, Alana (Bobby) Crum, Benita (Larry) Hipshire, grandson Ben (Kaneatha) Raleigh, and her great-grands that were the light of her world, Taylor, Macie and Charlie Crum of Point Pleasant, as well as Ben and Biven Raleigh of New Market.
The love for those babies was something special.
Every visit from the grandbabies no matter which one, she was ready to “fix a bite” to eat for them.
She really loved cooking everyone’s favorites.
That brought her great happiness.
Her bond with Macie was extra special, that little girl had her wrapped around her finger.
When her great-grandsons would come to visit, she was Mamaw to them.
They would follow her around attentively w/questions and lots of talking.
LB and Biven loved their grandmamaw. It really tickled her for them to visit.
She really loved them all.
Janice had a special friend Nellie Grubb who she’d telephone daily and chit chat. She’s going to be missed by her family, as she was the last living matriarch.
She had wonderful lifetime neighbors who became part of the family.
Buford (Linda) Calfee and Lois (Gene) Holdaway, the family would like to thank you for your kindness shown throughout the many years.
Thank you for watching out for her when she was living alone.
Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Would you please pray for her daughter and grandchildren as they adjust to life without her.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Practice safe social distancing and Mask are recommended.
