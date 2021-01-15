Dustin Lee White, age 35, of Newport, passed away from a sudden heart attack, on Sunday morning, January 10, 2021.
Dustin’s beautiful smile, baby blue eyes and outgoing personality could charm whoever he was around.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends that truly loved him.
Dustin was preceded in death by his step-dad, Shayne Woodson, papaws, Bob Chesteen, William “Mack” White, uncles, Chad Chesteen, Enrique Gonzales, aunts, Jeanna Williams, Jamie Cody, Jackie Maiden, and cousin, Patricia Cureton.
He is survived by his son, Kendrick White, mother, Mechelle Chesteen Woodson, brothers, Tyler Woodson and Camron Wilson, dad, Terry (Rebecca) White, grandparents, Imogene Chesteen Andrews and Kermit Andrews, Dale and Cheryl Hartsell, Elizabeth White, and Peachie Cody, step-sister, Kandi Henderson, special uncles, Dwayne (Abby) White, Brian (Shantel) Chesteen, Larry Mason, Cleyon Mason, special aunts, Johnnie Ruth (Al) Swann, Sheila Gonzales, Betty Green, Brittany Andrews, Carolyn Snapp and Jennifer Andrews Travis, special cousins, Mandy and Jason Brinley, special friends, Cindy Webb and Carlie Ford, also many other special family and friends too many to mention.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Union Cemetery Mausoleum. Entombment followed.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.