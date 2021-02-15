Major Milias Coggins, age 94, passed quietly in his home from natural causes Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Major was a Veteran of World War II as a Cavalry Scout in the 1st Cavalry 61st Regiment Troop, also a Veteran of the Korean War achieving the rank of Corporal.
He entertained his family with emotional, caring and historical stories from his time in Korea.
He was a true hero from this country’s greatest generation.
Mr. Coggins enjoyed many hobbies like woodworking, gardening and bee keeping.
He was a machinist with Wall Tube, drove a cement truck for Newport Concrete and finally retired from Texaco Company.
Mr. Coggins was preceded in death by his loving wife Opal Ball Coggins, his parents Isaac and Addie Coggins, brothers Don, Fayte,and J Harold Coggins, sisters Zeta Rollins, Juanita Ball, Zina Ganas and Geraldine Hartzell.
Mr. Coggins is survived by his siblings Serita (Glenn) Bible, Shirley ( SL) Goodnough, Jeter (Maggie) Coggins, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Michael and Debbie Hall, Teresa Grooms, Debbie Williams and all other caregivers at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Services will be Friday, February 19 in the Chapel at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2642 E Highway 25, Dandridge, TN 37725.
The Calling Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services at 11 a.m.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, everyone planning to attend the service is urged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Major M. Coggins.