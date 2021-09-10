Brian Curtis Whittle, age 42 of Newport, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at UT Medical Center.
He dearly loved his family, and enjoyed camping in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bonnie & Curtis Whittle; and his brother-in-law, Lonnie Grooms.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Elizabeth Grooms Whittle; children, Gracie Whittle (& “son-in-law”, Owen Hicks) & Peyton Nott; parents, Larry Jenkins & Debra Whittle; siblings, Ronnie (& daughter, Savanna) , Brittany, & Cathy Howard; uncle, Curtis (Kathy) Whittle; in-laws, William & Dorothy Grooms; several cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends; as well as his “work family” at Ober Gatlinburg.
A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the McGaha Cemetery in Barnes Valley.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Whittle Family.