Alfred L. Fine, age 75, passed away in the arms of his beloved Kellye, Cory, and Emily on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in White Pine.
He was born in Newport, but Papa lived such a colorful life, never tied to material possessions, rich in relationships and experiences, he was a wanderer and anywhere he was in the world felt like home to him.
He served in the U.S. Armed Services as a Vietnamese translator/interpreter during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edith Fine, daughter in law, Charity Fine and brother in law, Keith Ottinger.
He is survived by his children Tuan M Fine, Kellye (Junior) Yow, Alfred S. Fine, and Dylan (Mary Beth) Fine, grandchildren Destanee (Tanner) Redden, Cory Yow, Emily Yow, Draven Fine, Matthew Fine, Hannah Fine, and Keelie Fine, great grandson, Sebastian Redden, the mother of his children, Thuy Galyon, his faithful sisters Linda (Roger) Hall and Susie Ottinger, Nephews Jamie Valentine and Charlie Ottinger.
Special Caregivers Felicia Stewart, Ashton Swaggerty, Joni Bristol, Donnie, and the late Monica Greene.
Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and the Department of Veteran Affairs.
A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held on September 25, 2021 in the Fine Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Ottinger officiating.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.