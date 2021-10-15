Birdia Evelyn Sartain, age 91 of White Pine, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband, DC Sartain, parents, William Henry and Lillie Shropshire; 12 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Wymalene Large, Charlotte Reed, David Sartain (Kim), special grandson, Travis Sartain (Kerri); grandchildren, Katie Ford (Kyle), Lindsay Sartain, Jessica Sartain, Megan Sartain-Ellison (Brandon), Nikki Dalton (Eddie), Brandon Sartain (Sonya Styles), Ricky Reed, Jody Large; great-grandchildren, Jordan Long, Leland Sartain, Brionna Ellison, Bella Ellison, Isabella Dalton, Maylee Dalton, Trenton Styles, Sierra Large, Brandi Large, Skylar Large and Lilah Reed; sister-in-laws, Phoebe Shropshire, Darlene Shropshire; brother-in-law, Oliver Sartain (Sandy); several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Birdia Lay In State between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the chapel of Farrar Funeral Home on Friday, October 15, 2021.
A Graveside Interment service was held on Friday, October 15, 2021, 2 p.m. in White Pine Cemetery.
