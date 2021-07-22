On July the 18th, 2021 SGT Joshua Karup completed his final mission.
Born into this life on March 14th, 1989, he became a wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, friend, and soldier.
He was a United States veteran of the Iraq War having served his country under the 278th Armored Calvary Regiment.
His smile and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His ethics and loyalty were surpassed only by his drive and ambition to help others.
He was always there with a laugh and a helping hand.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers James A. Gates, Melvin O. Culbreath and “Happy” Karup; and great aunts Kay Hillard, Margaret Phillips and Sylvia Fox.
Josh leaves behind to mourn his passing, his wife Jessie Karup; his children Jensen Fox, Abby Karup, Owen Karup, Aubrey Karup and Andrew Karup; his mother Karen Karup; his sister Makayla Pate; his brothers Kevin Conard, Hunter Karup, and Dawson Karup; his grandmothers Dorothy Gates and Barbara Culbreath; aunts and uncles Debbie and Ernie Stuart, Cynthia and Randall Freeman, James Gates, Jennifer Brenner and Jeff and Shannon Karup; and his father Jonathan Karup.
Joshua Karup is also survived by many cousins, family, friends and co-workers who are too numerous to mention but loved deeply by Josh.
Special appreciation to Josh Crabtree who was a loyal brother, friend and co-worker until the very end.
Receiving of family and friends was held Thursday, July 22nd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. at Manes Funeral Home and burial at Union Cemetery immediately followed.
Family and friends may sign guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, TN.