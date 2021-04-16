Genevieve Louise Valentine, age 92 of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
She was retired from American ENKA and Dollywood.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mermel “Tiny” Valentine, parents Bill and Eula Mae Burnett, brother, Paul Burnett, sisters Betsy Worley, Shirley Kunowsky and Carolyn June Burnett.
She is survived by her son Eddy Valentine, daughter Kathy Williams, grandson Chad (Buffy) Williams, granddaughter Cissy (Ock) Woody, great grandchildren Emma Woody, Leigha Woody, Jaxon Woody, Jack Williams, nephews Chris Worley, Tim Worley, James Kunowsky also special friends Thelma Williams, Kendal Williams and Tracy Williams.
Graveside funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday April 17, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends dropped by the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday April 16, 2021 and sign the guest register or sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.