Jewell Velma Talley, age 71, passed away on Monday, August 30th.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Sarah Talley.
She is survived by her children, Betty and Ron Butler, Melinda and Ray Manos, Angela and Glen Wyse, and Margaret Patterson, Eugene Manos and Bobby Joe Manos.
She is survived by 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters.
Manes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and Mrs. Talley was cremated per her request.
At a later date, there will be a Life Celebration at her daughter Betty Butler's place.