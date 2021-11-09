Mr. Lowell Thomas “Tug” Sutton, age 85, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, with the family by his side at Fort Sanders Medical Center of Knoxville.
He was of The Baptist faith. He was a fifty year member of Newport Masonic Lodge #234 and a avid fisherman and tied his own flies.
He loved being outdoors and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his son Hollis Sutton; father Hollace Sutton and mother Loma Garren; sister Ozella Gutch; brothers McKinnie Sutton and Doyle Sutton; son-in-law Bobby Benson and nieces Jennifer “Penny” Bible and Sherry Workman.
Survivors include his wife Sheila Sutton of Newport; daughter Kathy Benson of Madisonville; sons Jeffrey (Marion) Sutton of Lexington, Kentucky, Scottie (Jessica) Wilde of Morristown and Thomas (Sandy) Sutton of Abingdon, Virginia; grandchildren Ashley Oliver, Joshua Benson, Daniel Benson, Jeffrey Benson, Sharon Mathis, Robin Benson, Landon Sutton, Holly Sutton, Taylor Cooper, Riley Wilde, Cooper Wilde, Noah Wilde, Brody Wilde, Oakley Wilde and Isaiah Sutton; ten great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ida Ruth Sutton and Delores Sutton. Additional survivors include special niece Jane Myers and nephews Randy Sutton and Bobby Holt, several great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center, the staff of Newport Family Practice and the staff of Fort Samders Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.