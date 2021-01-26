Imogene Phillips, age 87, of Chestnut Hill, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Phillips, mother Sallie Layman, brothers, J.T. Derrick and R. G. Layman.
She is survived by her son Stanley Phillips, of Dandridge, precious grandson Todd Phillips, of Dandridge, former daughter-in-law, Christine Phillips, of Dandridge, sister-in-law, Lois (L.C.) Batson, of Dandridge, brother-in-law, Clifford (Penney Phillips, of Alabama, several cherished nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register book from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Union Cemetery with Kelly McGaha officiating.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com .
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.