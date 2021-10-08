Mrs. Linda Sue Crum, age 72, of Newport, passed away Monday evening, October 4, 2021 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
She was a member of Fugate Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lacy Crum, parents John and Hazel Hicks, and brothers Lloyd S. Hicks and John R. Hicks.
Survivors include her sisters Peggy Miller of Dandridge, Elizabeth Sawyer of Newport and Josephine Crumb of Ozark, AL.
Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews including a special niece Cindy Giles of Newport.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Shady Grove Cemetery where Rev. Winford French officiated.
Family and friends met at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. prior to the graveside service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.