Judy Faye Cureton, age 74, of Parrottsville, went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Barnett and George Cureton, daughter, Melissa Williamson, parents Ralph and Georgia Hazelwood, brothers, Benny, Johnnie, Freddie and William Ralph Hazelwood, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Jason Cureton of Newport, daughters, Becky (Phillip) Bailey , Nancy (Allen) Bailey of Parrottsville, and Georgia Grooms of Cosby; loving sister, Carolyn (Larry) Francis, also grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Friends dropped by to sign the register book from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
You may also sign the book online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Blazer Cemetery, where Phillip Bailey officiated.
Arraignments by Manes Funeral Home.