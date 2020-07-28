Dorothy Mae Ball, age 90, of Newport, passed away Sunday morning, July 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Lee and Elizabeth Pierce, daughter Brenda Ball, brothers Fain, Carroll, Troy, Earl, Clyde and Curtis Pierce, and sisters Bonnie Ford and Helen Turner.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy Winters, grandchildren Melissa Rose, Rebecca Hamby, Shawna Brown, and Deniece Sartin; great-grandchildren: Aubrianna, Madison, Austin, Marcus, David Allen, Josiah, and Phoenix; and sisters AnnaLee Fraley and Mayme Goree.
In recognition of the COVID-19 situation, the family has chosen not to receive friends.
Meanwhile Pastor Mike Hensley will officiate at the graveside service, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be sent to supportbrightfocus.org for research to make dementia a thing of the past.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Mae Ball.