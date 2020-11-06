Norbert Przybylski of Newport TN, formerly of Detroit MI, peacefully passed away on November 5, 2020.
Norbert was born August 8, 1922 in Detroit Michigan; the son of Albert and Kasimiera Przybylski.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary (nee McMillan), also by brothers Harry, Ted (Mary), Hank (Anne), Albert (Lavina) and Alfred (Lucille) and sisters Delphine (Harry) Sobie and Evelyn (Robert) Lennemann.
He is survived by brother Richard, sister-in-law Ila McMillan and several nieces and nephews.
Norbert was a WWII veteran and retired from the Detroit Police Dept.
He loved billiards, dancing, a good game of bridge, golf, and singing hymns and songs of long ago.
Thank you to all in Morristown who lovingly cared for Norbert at DeWitt and Life Care Center.
Graveside service will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Dandridge TN on Monday, November 9 at 11:00 am, Entombment will follow the graveside service. Donations in Norbert’s honor can be made to the charity of your choice.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.