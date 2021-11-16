Mary “Elizabeth” McCamy Bandy, age 102, passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
She retired from Parks Belk in 1981 to begin caring full time for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Lady Vols.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Bandy; parents, Jacob Henry and Gladys McCamy; brother, Calvin McCamy; and sister, Polly Heffinger.
She is survived by daughters, Linda (Joe) Proffitt and Vana (Robert) Valentine; grandchildren, Shannon (Jeff) Smith, Cherlyn (Chris) MacDougall Mandy (Eric) Gregg, Travis (Cristy) Proffitt; great-grandchildren, Aaron Gregg, Madilynn (Zachary) Britton, Harrison Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Abby MacDougall, Karsen MacDougall and Emersen Smith; and great great-granddaughter, Josie Lynn Britton.
The family would like to thank Kim Thomas, Wellington Manor, Tennova Newport Convalescent Center and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for your loving care.
Granny loved us more but we loved her the most.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Union Cemetery where Rev. Randy Runions and Eric Gregg officiated. Burial followed.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: http:/www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.