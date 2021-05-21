Sherry Leigh Rines Douglas of Morristown passed away on May 19, 2021 after several years of declining health.
Sherry was born February 7, 1945 in Morristown, Tennessee.
She was blessed with a funny happy personality and no one ever left her presence without being told that she loved them.
She loved her school mates and friends made over the years and kept in touch with many of them all through her life.
One of her favorite things to do was travel and she was fortunate to be able to do some of that.
Her work years consisted of working as a Sales Clerk, providing house cleaning services, and sitting with the disabled.
Sherry was preceded in death by the love of her life Charles Douglas, father Ernest Rines, mother Dorothy McKinney and several sister and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her son Mike (Tina) Douglas: grandsons Josh (Amanda) Michael, Yvon, Austin (Sarah) and Tyler Douglas: great grandchildren Bentlee, Disnie, Brayden and Kelsey Leigh Ann Douglas; sister Ceclia Burzell; brother-in-law Ronnie (Phyllis) Douglas; sisters-in-law Emma Jane Smithpeteres and Ella (Wayne) Harrell, along with many nieces, nephews and very close friends.
Special thanks are extended to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, especially Lauryn, Shirley and Felicia, for the expert care she received.
Thank you to all the family and friends who said a special prayer or word of encouragement during her illness.
Per her personal wishes Sherry’s body will be cremated and no funeral service will be held. Burial will be in the Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sherry’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home