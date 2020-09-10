Vennie Watson age 88, of Newport went to be with her lord, Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; Lee Watson, mother; Sallie Simmons, half-sister; Johnnie Norwood, brother; Neil Watson, nephew; Billy Norwood.
She is survived by her half-sister; Emma Jean Worley of Del Rio, nieces; Tammy and (J.D.) Messer of Del Rio, Cristy Worley of Del Rio, Carla (Curtis) Self of Cosby, Cathy (Landon) Giles of Alabama, nephew; Dwayne (Terrina) Worley of Gatlinburg, several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was held 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in Clark Cemetery.
Rev. Manson Lee officiated.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.