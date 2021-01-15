Christopher Brian Fish departed our mortal world to join his maker on January 12, 2021.
Chris was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was a lifetime resident of Newport, TN where he is survived by many family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Shelia McNabb Fish, her parents, Arvel McNabb and JoAnn Lowrey, his daughters, Queen B. Fish and Kassie Holt, stepchildren Jessica and Garrett Watson, grandchildren, Maxton and Victoria Holt and Kate Watson.
He is also survived by his loving mother B. Faye Fish and father JR Fish, siblings Kimberly Driskill, Joslynn Fish and Roger Fish, niece and nephew Jade and Jaxon Driskill, his Aunt Dorothy McNabb, as well as his best friends Tommy Lee Ramsey, David Smith and Stevie Miller who he thought of as family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl and Pearl Sneed and Emily and Roscoe Fish.
Chris was a man who loved life and his motorized toys. He loved spending time on his motorcycle or riding his youngest daughter around on his 4-wheeler.
His greatest pleasure, after his family, came from his love of God and his time spent at the New Bethel Baptist Church.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guests register on Wednesday January 20, 2021 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held on January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Fines Cemetery on Nob Hill Rd, next to Newport Health and Rehab and will be presided over by Preacher Willie Winters.
Per CDC Guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.