Carole Ann Poe Henson

Carole Ann Poe (Epperson) Henson, 68, formerly of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away after a brief battle with cancer, on Monday, January 18, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on a later date in Newport, Tennessee.
Mrs. Henson was born on August 18, 1952, in Newport, Tennessee, to the late James West Poe and Dora Lee Lewis Poe Farley.
She was retired after a 32 year career as a real estate agent.
Mrs. Henson was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Henson and brothers, Doyle Poe and Johnny Poe.
Mrs. Henson is survived by her son, Shannon Epperson (Rachel) of Macon, Georgia; granddaughters, Hannah and Shelby Grace; siblings, Helen Poe Crumb of Clarksville,Tennessee, and James Poe (Millie) of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law, Annette Poe, of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends, along with her beloved dog Shadow.
