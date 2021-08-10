Edna Lunsford Payne Vinson, age 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, with her family by her side.
Edna was born December 29, 1929 to Ance and Ethel Carlisle Lunsford.
She spent 34 years in Michigan where she retired as Assistant Manager at K-Mart in Taylor, MI.
She lived 2 years in Garland, Texas and then returned to Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Warner Payne, husband of 9 years, William C. Vinson, Jr., parents, Ance and Ethel Carlisle Lunsford, brothers, Lee Vernon (Mabel), Clinton (Sue) and Ernie Lunsford, sisters, Audrey (Luther) Woody, Marilyn (J. R.) McClelland, sister-in-law, Betty Turner.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Payne, of Matthews, NC, Sandra (Larry) Pevac, of Centennial, CO, Suzanne Payne (Steven Craig) Alexander, of Chattanooga, TN, Randall (Katy) Payne, grandsons, Reed Warner, Ryan Randall, and their mother Diane Payne, and granddaughter Briana Benson (Brent Metcalfe) all of Charlotte, NC, sister-in-law, Margie Lunsford of Newport, special friends Tom and Peggy Strand, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, with Funeral service following at 7 p.m., in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. J. Don Smith officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Piney Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, P. O. Box 754, Newport, TN 37822.
