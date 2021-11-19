Alonzo Sutton, age 85, of Cosby passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Alonzo retired from the Cocke County Bus Garage where he worked as a mechanic for many years.
He was proceeded in death by parents Leonard &Tiny Sutton; daughters Debbie Frazier & Tina Sutton; stepchildren, JL Ball & Mitzi Green; son-in-law, Junior Norris; sister-in-law Betty Lou Sutton; and brothers-in-law, Herman Wines & Bobby Harper.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Vola Sutton; children, Wayne (Brandy) Sutton, Dale Sutton, Gail (Robert Phillips) Sutton, Regina (Martin McGaha) Sutton, Harvey Sutton, & Lisa Cox; stepchildren Charlene Norris & Debbie (Ricky) Herndon; brothers, JL Sutton, Billy (Geraldine) Sutton, Stanley (Gladys) Sutton; sisters, Emma Lou Harper, Betty Ann Wines, Reva Ramsey, & Eunavee (Leroy) Grooms; twenty grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and beloved dog, Lola.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Charlie Grooms and Kathy Hill from Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, and his caregiver/granddaughter, Jessie Woods.
A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home where Pastor Robert Green officiated.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial took place at 2 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Hannah Cemetery in Cosby.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sutton family.