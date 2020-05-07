Bessie Sue Moore Lovell, of Newport, born June 4, 1936, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton and Myrtle Moore; sisters, Eunice Austin, Eloise Marshall and Ruby Williams; brothers, J. D., Kenneth and Charlie Moore.
She is survived by her daughters; Kathy (Jim) Gossett and Martha (Louis) Baker and their father Charles (Lena) Lovell; grandchildren, Faith (Dale) Holt, Christy (Bud) Crumbley, Lori (Chris) Padgett, Scott Gossett, Chuck (Bryna) Gossett, Melissa (John) Cameron; great-grandchildren, Josh, Zack and Samuel Holt, Megan and Hannah Cameron, Caleb and Gracie Gossett, Waylon and Jasper Gossett, Jamie Crumbley and Heather Stokely; great-great-grandchildren, Brandon Crumbley, Eli Hembree, Xander Jones, Blakely Cameron and Stetson Holt; sister, Peggy (John) Brown; brother, Tommy (Loretta) Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many special friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 7, 2020 in McMillan Cemetery.
All attending graveside services are requested to follow CDC safety guidelines for social distancing.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
