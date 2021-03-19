Thomas Ray McNeely, 76, passed away at his home in Baneberry, Tennessee following a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA -C).
He was surrounded by his family.
In 1983, Mr. McNeely moved to East Tennessee to play an active role in opening Eastern Plating in Newport, TN.
He was instrumental in making Eastern Plating an essential part of the community.
He cared about each of the employees and always worked hard to ensure that Eastern Plating was a quality company.
He served in the role as Plant Manager for Eastern Plating for 30 years before retiring.
Mr. McNeely was born October 14, 1945 in McDowell County, North Carolina.
He was the son of the late Joseph Cephus McNeely and Sue Emma Hawkins McNeely.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol McNeely of Baneberry, TN ; his daughter Teresa Hardy of Knoxville, TN: his sons Mike McNeely (Christie Oakley) of Conover, NC and David McNeely of Talbott, TN; his sister Mary Wahisnant of Morganton, NC; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by a special brother in law, Danny White (Susan White) of Allardt, TN.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McNeely was proceeded in death by his brothers, Junior, Paul, Joe, James and Clyde McNeely; and sisters Ruby Chapman and Ada Norman all of Morganton, NC.
The family will have a viewing on Monday March 22, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home, Newport, TN.
There will be an additional service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton, NC.
Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. on March 24, 2021 at Burke Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home and Sossoman Funeral Home.
