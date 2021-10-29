John "Sonny" Grippo, Jr., 77 of Parrotsville, TN, passed away on October 11, 2021 with his wife Kimberly Ann Petrillo by his side.
John was born to the late John and Josephine Grippo on July 21, 1944 in New London, Connecticut.
He is survived by his brother Gregg Grippo of Norwich, sister Jane Swan of Niantic and his nieces, Kathy Peterson of Ft. Myers, Fla; and Lori Shephard of South Dartmouth, MA. He is predeceased by his sisters Marion Brumaghim and Margery Matt and his favorite cat Digger.
He attended New London High School and enlisted in the U.S Army.
After serving his term in West Germany, he found employment at General Dynamics in Groton, CT.
A few years later he opened Top Notch Autobody and Wash-Rite Laundromat.
After dissolving both businesses, he retired to Tennessee where he operated an import-export business.
John was well known as a mechanic that could fix almost anything.
In his younger days he was an avid motorcyclist, he enjoyed scuba diving, fishing and crabbing along local waterways.
His friends knew him to be sharp at a game of cards as well as chess.
He built his own house which also became known as a local cat sanctuary and was well respected locally for his homemade white lightening.
John epitomized living life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be to your local animal shelter.