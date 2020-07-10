Leonard Phillips, Jr., age 76, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Phillips, daughter Sharon Phillips, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughters Sherlene Conyers (Bob Cleveland) and Darlene (Robert) McAllister; grandchildren: Matthew Ball, Shana Avison, and Tyler Cody; sisters Joann Frazier and Jeanne Pack; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Per his request, Mr. Phillips was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Newport Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be made to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
