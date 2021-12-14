Herbert Hoover (Herb) Sane, age 93, of Parrottsville, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 after a short period of declining health.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawson and Ora (Winter) Sane, one brother L.J. (Ann) Sane, and one brother-in-law Gray Sparks, Jr.
He was a graduate of Parrottsville High School and attended East Tennessee State College.
Sane’s professional career included time with Wall Tube & Metal Products and Firestone Tire & Rubber, Co. He was also co-owner of East Tennessee Tire.
He was a longtime member of Parrottsville United Methodist Church, the Parrottsville Ruritan Club, and Newport Masonic Lodge.
Sane also served on the Rural Medical board of directors.
During his retirement years, he enjoyed farming, reading, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He truly loved his animals.
Sane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Reba Faye (Sparks) Sane, daughter Amy (Phil) Williams, grandchildren Corbin (Chelsea) Williams and Maddie (Isaac) Copes, great-grandchildren Lennon Gray Williams and Lawson Faye Copes, sister-in-law Jean Sparks, nephew Larry (Rhonda) Sane, nieces Lisa (Donald) Giles and Regina C. Sane, great-nephews Justin (Julie) Sane and family, Jonathan (Kacie) Sane and family, and Dylan Giles, and great-niece Jennifer Giles.
Memorial remembrances may be directed to Parrottsville United Methodist Church or to the organization or charity of your choice.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 and funeral services followed at 6 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Rev. Rick Spell and Chris Stanfield officiated.
Burial was held 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.