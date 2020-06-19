Thelma Louise Woody McGaha, age 86, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dovie Woody, brothers Emmitt, Jess, Trevette, and Mack Woody, and sisters Sylvia Ogle, Phoebe Williamson, Ida Woody, Irene Phillips, and Pearl Hicks.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Lonnie McGaha, daughter and son-in-law Katie and Darrell Baker, grandchildren Chad and Cody, Madison Cum (Matt), and Marcus Baker, great-granddaughter Eleanor Claire Cum, sisters-in-law Darnella and Sarah Woody, special family Austin Henderson, April Rollins, and neighbors Betty Jo, Keith, and Rusty Reed.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends, including special nephew Gary Woody, niece Linda Bryant, and nurse Chelsea Hudson.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leon Large and Rev. Gary Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Sunday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
