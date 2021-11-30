Lonnie B. Layman, age 88, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021 following a brief illness.
A lifelong resident of Newport, Mr. Layman faithfully labored at both Bush Brothers and Company and on his two farms for most of his adult life.
Born to the late D.J. and Artie Mae Layman on April 27, 1933, he was married to the late Janella Williamson Layman for 62 years.
In addition to Janella and his parents, Mr. Layman was preceded in death by his siblings; Almeda (Roy) Thornton, G. L. (Anna Mae) Layman, Lela (Thomas) Hill, Conard Layman, and Oras Sears Layman.
He is survived by his three children; Antoinette (Paul) Combs, Vanessa Bennett, and Eric Layman; his two grandchildren, David Combs and Heather (Wade) Williams; as well as his three great-grandchildren, Haddlee, McKynlee and Maverick Williams.
He is also survived by his sister, Glenda Mae (Fred) McCoig, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Since early in his life, Lonnie B. was a committed follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.
He was a member, Sunday School Superintendent, and teacher of the adult class at Birchfield Memorial Church in Chestnut Hill.
Pastor Mark Combs & Rev. William Cheetham will officiate over the Celebration of Life, which will be held at his beloved Birchfield Memorial at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning.
A visitation period will also be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Newport.
In recognition of the continuing pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Over the past several months, a number of individuals have helped with Mr. Layman’s healthcare.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses from Tennova’s Newport Medical & Convalescent Centers, as well as those from Amedisys Home Health Care & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund at Birchfield Memorial Church.
