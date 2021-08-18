Harold Evans, age 77 of Butler, Wisconsin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021.
He was a native of Cosby, Tennessee, but had lived in Butler, Wisconsin, for the last 52 years. He retired from ADM Cocoa, where he was manager.
He was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War as Specialist E-5-M.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bridgett Evans; daughter, Jaime Evans; father, Grady Evans Sr.; and sisters, Juanita Evans and Sandra Williamson.
He is survived by his son, Jason Evans, of Butler, Wisconsin; mother, Beulah Evans, of Cosby; brothers, Grady (Ann) Evans, Jr. of Parrottsville, Allen (Petra) Evans of Greeneville, Richard (Leisa) Evans of Newport, and Charles (Lisa) Evans of Russellville; sisters, Helen (Arlin) Hannah of Newport, Betty (Hubert) Valentine-Thomas of Cosby, and Gail (Jeff) Gunter of Cosby; special friend and companion, Mary Evins, of Butler, Wisconsin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Per his request, he was cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Krause Funeral Home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.