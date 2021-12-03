Ms. Dawn Michelle Crumbley, age 45, of Cosby, passed away Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her sister Tammy Crumbley; grandparents Mabel and Philllip Ellison; aunt JoAnn Burgess and uncle James Gregg.
Survivors include her fiance Jason Williams of Newport; children Dominque Tyler Raines of Cosby, Alyssa Sierra Williams (fiance Colby Pizz) and grandson Hayden Williams all of Newport; mother Shirley Ellison of Cosby; father Hubert Crumbley of Dandridge; brother Mark (Courtaney) Risler of Wisconsin; nephews Bryson Crumbley of Cosby, Tristan Neeley of South Carolina and Keegan Risler of Wisconsin. Additional survivors include several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including special friend Marcy Branam of Newport.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Ellison Cemetery where Rev. Tom Shelton officiated.
Family and Friends met at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. prior to the graveside service.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.