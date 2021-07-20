Whitney Leigh Ann Holt, age 26 of Newport, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021.
She will be remembered as a sweet and loving person. She loved animals, and leaves behind a number of beloved pets.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Holt; and grandfathers, Emory Overholt & Buford Holt.
Survivors include her mother, Lenora Holt; grandmothers, Gloria Overholt & Marjorie Holt; aunts & uncles, Brenda (Kenneth) Hurst, Twila (Rex) Hughes, Crystal (Sean) McAfee, Emma (Dale) Buckner, and Kevin (Lois) Holt; several cousins; special friends, Angela Anderson Gregg, Trapper Sutton, & Josh Watkins, as well as her coworkers at Matsuo of Jefferson City.
Per her request, Ms. Holt was cremated with no services planned.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holt Family.