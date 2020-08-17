Michael Ross Angello, 51, of Butler, PA, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at in Butler, PA.
He was born January 4, 1969 in Plattsburg, NY, the son of the late Ross R. Angello and Helen E. (Negley) Angello.
Surviving are his daughter, Brittnay Angello of Newport, NY, 3 grandchildren, 5 brothers, Thomas (Kathy) Angello of Butler, PA, Wayne (Angela) Angello of Newport, TN, Steven Angello of Butler, twins, Joseph and James Angello of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private service and burial.
Contributions may be made to Young Funeral Home, PO Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003. www.youngfuneralhomes.com