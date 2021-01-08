Betty Gurley, age 90, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She owned and operated the KOA Campground in Newport until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Gurley; daughter, Linda Cortez-Dees; son, Larry Gurley.
Survivors include her children, Lorry Green, David (Michelle) Gurley; grandchildren, Jennifer Hall, Jimmy Green, Jamie and Kim Cortez, Jeremy and Melissa Gurley, Chris Gurley, Kaylie Gurley, Jodi Cortez-Moore; 11 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.