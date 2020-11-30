Ima Jane Watts Fields, age 80 of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was a loving and dedicated military wife and mother raising four children and later earned her CNA and worked for Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Sarah Watts, brothers Johnny, Charles, and Bob Watts, and sisters Theda France and Debbie Watts. She is survived by her husband Robert Fields of Newport, daughters Tamara Steele of Utah, Sherri Lynn Foster (Brian Kuhns) of Indiana, Mitzy Hall of Newport, and Melissa Stork of Johnson City, brothers Eddie (Brenda) Watts and Gary (Jessie) Watts, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum with Rev. Ted Watts officiating.
Entombment will follow.
Family and friends may visit Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 and sign the guest register.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
