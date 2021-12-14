Mrs. Alice Faye Bright Shults, age 81, of Cosby, passed away Friday evening, December 10, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was proceded in death by her husband James Hobert Shults; parents Willie and Vona Barnes Bright; grandparents Riley and Rebecca Sizemore Bright and Flint and Dessie Williams Barnes
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Patricia and David Barr of Cosby; daughter DeAnn Shults of Greeneville; sister Euretha Carson of Newport; special friends Denise and Brian Parton; Nellie and WR Shelton; Sherrell Shults and Charles Wilson all of Newport.
Additional survivors include nephews; cousins; step-grandchildren and friends
Per her request, Alice was cremated and there will be no funeral service.
There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
The register book can be signed at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home or online.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests, please donate to East Tennessee Border collie Rescue 242 Joel Rd. Oliver Springs, TN 37840 or to a charity of your choice.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.