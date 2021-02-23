Charles Hal Keifer, age 85 of Parrottsville, passed away on February 21, 2021 in a Greeneville hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Keifer, parents Charles Marcus and Elizabeth Keifer, brothers Ray and Roy Keifer, and sister Patricia Ann Dyke.
He is survived by his nephews Marcus Emitt Dyke, Teddy Dyke, and Chris Keifer; niece Bonnie Keifer and great niece Kelly Dyke; sister in law Wanda Keifer; his best friend Deloris Brown and her children Gregg Slate, Angela Haun, and Phillip Slate; step-daughters Amy Doeringer and Diana Hold also cousins, great nephews other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Wine officiating.
Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
