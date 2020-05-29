Mr. Cody Lee Moon, age 26, of Newport, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his Pap Paw Bobby Jeffers; Ma Maw Hester Jeffers and Mamaw Hazel Maples.
Survivors include his parents Linda Jeffers and Ricky Moon of Newport; brother Jeremiah Moon of Newport; fiance Amanda Pope of Sevierville. Additional survivors include a son and daughter, host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Corona Virus has passed.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
