Mr. Cody Lee Moon

Mr. Cody Lee Moon, age 26, of Newport, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his Pap Paw Bobby Jeffers; Ma Maw Hester Jeffers and Mamaw Hazel Maples.

Survivors include his parents Linda Jeffers and Ricky Moon of Newport; brother Jeremiah Moon of Newport; fiance Amanda Pope of Sevierville. Additional survivors include a son and daughter, host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Corona Virus has passed.

The family will host a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.

Recommended for you