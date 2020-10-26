Sherman Stanley Ownsby age 61 of Newport departed this life on October 24, 2020 at Knoxville, in Tennova Hospital at Turkey Creek.
He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Stanley Ownsby.
He is survived by his mother Stella Ownsby, children Ryan W. Ownsby and Sanford Swaggerty and two grandchildren, sister Pamela Hannon, brother in law Michael Hannon a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A walk thru service was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at :www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.