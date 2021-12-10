Cary Alvin Myers, age 74, of Newport peacefully passed away on December 9, 2021, at Newport Medical Center.
Cary was an avid cook, gardener, and beekeeper.
He enjoyed helping others no matter the day or time.
Cary also loved spending time with and supporting his grandchildren.
Cary was preceded in death by his parents Opal and Ben Myers, brothers Seldon Myers and JL Messer, and grandson Darius Myers.
He is survived by the love of his life Carolyn Bryant, sons Barry Myers and Benji Myers (Misty), daughter Heather Rice, step-daughter Farrah (Steve) Adkins, grandchildren Deven, Alexis, Alivia, Jesse, Trevor, Hallie, Ethan, Isaiah, Preston, and Kearra Myers, Landon and Layna Adkins, sister Correne Wahler, brother Larry Myers, sisters-in-law Stella Myers and Rita Messer, special cousin Lewanda James, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends that will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7 p.m., In Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Reverend Mike Hensley will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at noon in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Swannslyvania Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.