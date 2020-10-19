Marie Shirley Wooten, age 86, of Newport, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lomas Wooten, parents, David and Blanche Lauzon.
She was survived by her daughter, Denise (Raymond) Ruggles of Newport, grandchildren, Raymond Scott Ruggles of Morristown, and Devon Marie Ruggles of Newport, great-grandchildren, Ruby Roxanne Ruggles, of Newport and Ledger Sky Ruggles of Morristown; also other family and friends.
