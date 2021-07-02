Christopher “Buck” Whitlock, age 41 of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Gary Whitlock, grandparents Glenn and Flora Stanley and Did and Jean Whitlock, and step-grandfather George Stewart.
He is survived by his mother Sandra Whitlock of Newport, brothers Joseph Whitlock of Newport and Scotty Stanley of Louisiana, special cousins Wesley Ledford, Misty Whitlock, and Carolyn Whitlock, special friends Ryan Lindsey, Jason Martin, and Jamie McKeehan and several other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 with funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.