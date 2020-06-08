Bobby Edward Holder, age 71 of Newport, TN passed on June 5, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Wilburn and Lura Fowler Holder; daughter, Amy Porter; brother, William Holder; half-sisters, Shirley Elrod and Marylon Moore Buckner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Meta Pilgrim Holder of Newport, TN; brother, Winston Pilgrim and several sisters in-law and brothers in-law from Newfoundland, Canada; grandchildren, Chase, Crystal, Elizabeth, John, and Anthony; great-grandson, Braylen; two special first cousins Linda Wagner and Jackie Gosnell of Hot Springs, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
The body will lie in state Wednesday, June 10, 2020 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, 865-397-2711
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.