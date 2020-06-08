Bobby Edward Holder

Bobby Edward Holder, age 71 of Newport, TN passed on June 5, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Wilburn and Lura Fowler Holder; daughter, Amy Porter; brother, William Holder; half-sisters, Shirley Elrod and Marylon Moore Buckner.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Meta Pilgrim Holder of Newport, TN; brother, Winston Pilgrim and several sisters in-law and brothers in-law from Newfoundland, Canada; grandchildren, Chase, Crystal, Elizabeth, John, and Anthony; great-grandson, Braylen; two special first cousins Linda Wagner and Jackie Gosnell of Hot Springs, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

The body will lie in state Wednesday, June 10, 2020 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements By Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, 865-397-2711

