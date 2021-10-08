Dan Wilson Proffitt, 81, of Kingston passed away October 7, 2021.
He was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Faye Proffitt; parents, Gilbert and Tempie Proffitt; son, Gary Proffitt; brothers, Robert Proffitt and Kenneth Proffitt; sisters, Imogene Ball, Jeanette McCarter, Mable Hurst, Lois Rolen.
He is survived by his son, James Dan Proffitt of Kingston; daughter, Kathy Martin and husband Michael Martin of Kingston; sister Rinda Majors of Powell; grandchildren, Taelor May, Victoria May, Grant Proffitt, Tessa Proffitt, and one great grandchild Bodhi Banks.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Union Cemetery with Michael Allen officiating.
The family will receive friends 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday prior to the graveside service at Manes Funeral Home.
Please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
