Linda Cody, age 64 of Newport, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Micky Stuart, step-children Steve and Amanda Cody, brother-in-law Dennis Cody, sister-in-law Neketia Kanupp, and father-in-law Wade Cody.
She is survived by her husband Stevie Cody of Newport, sons Roy Bias of Bybee, Anthony Bias of Newport, Chester Clouatre of Sevierville, and Shawn Clouatre of Newport, daughter Melissa Pool of Waco, Texas, grandchildren Ashley Bias, Aaron Bias, Nila Bias, and Natalya Pool, mother-in-law Reppie Fox of Newport, and other family members and friends.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Willie Winters officiated.
Burial followed in the Fox Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.