Royce Wayne Phelps, age 74, passed away on June 30, 2021 at his home in Newport, while surrounded by friends.
He is survived by his brother William Phelps of Thomson, Ga., aunt Patricia (Ken) Lilly of Naples Fla., and uncle Roger (Rose) Phelps of Marietta, Ga.
Roy served honorably in the U.S. Army as a member of the 173rd Airborne Division in Vietnam.
Upon returning home he worked as a police officer in the D.C. area.
He left law enforcement to become a paramedic firefighter in Sarasota, Fla.
Upon retiring, he moved to Georgia, and then finally settled in Newport, Tn.
Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and camping.
He was a member of Newport’s American Legion Post 41.
A small memorial service will be held at his home on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Newport American Legion Post 41, your local hospice or Leukemia Society.