Helen Johnson King, 77, Johnson City, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Helen was born in Knoxville, TN, to the late Henry and Dorothy Hopper Johnson.
Helen was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church and a charter member of English Mountain Christian Church in Newport, TN. She earned a PhD in Education, receiving all her degrees from the University of Tennessee. Helen taught math at Cocke County High School and music at Newport Grammar School between the years 1965-1969.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl King, to who she was devoted, and a brother, Jessie Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her many caring and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at English Mountain Christian Church, located at 166 Epley Road in Newport, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy (MECCA), P.O. Box 3021, Bristol, Tn 37625 or the Carl King Endowed Scholarship at Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998-0001.
